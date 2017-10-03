Las Vegas Shooting: 29-Year-Old Nurse Killed While Saving Wife!

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

A male nurse Sonny Melton, who pulled his wife away from the gunfire is among at least 59 slayed concert-goers at Las Vegas country music festival who were shot dead!

Melton, a nurse by profession gave his life when he grabbed wife Heather by the hand and dragged her from the ‘rain of bullets’ before being shot.

“He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back,” Heather, who held her husband as he lay dying on Route 91, said Heather.

“I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe.”

In a Facebook post she said she had lost her “true love and knight in shining Armour”.

“At this point, I’m in complete disbelief and despair,” she wrote.

“Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met. He saved my life and lost his.”

Shooter identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, who president Trump described as ‘pure evil’, unleashed a hail of bullets on the 20,000-strong crowd from his 32nd-floor room at the resort with an arsenal of at least 19 guns.

Paddock, aged 64, is a retired accountant whose relentless killing spree continued until he shot himself moments before a SWAT team blew open the door and stormed his sniper’s nest.