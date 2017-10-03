Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Revellers run for their lives as the shooter sprays the crowd with his weapon
FEATUREDTRENDING

Las Vegas Shooting: 29-Year-Old Nurse Killed While Saving Wife!

“Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met. He saved my life and lost his.”

By Ghetto Radio
0 22

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Sonny, from Big Sandy, Tennessee, met his wife Heather at the hospital where they both work

A male nurse Sonny Melton, who pulled his wife away from the gunfire is among at least 59 slayed concert-goers at Las Vegas country music festival who were shot dead!

Melton, a nurse by profession gave his life when he grabbed wife Heather by the hand and dragged her from the ‘rain of bullets’ before being shot.

A bloody wheelbarrow used to ferry injured people to safety is seen in the street

“He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back,” Heather, who held her husband as he lay dying on Route 91, said Heather.

“I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe.”

In a Facebook post she said she had lost her “true love and knight in shining Armour”.

“At this point, I’m in complete disbelief and despair,” she wrote.

“Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met. He saved my life and lost his.”

The blood of one of the victims is splattered on the ground next to a shoe

Shooter identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, who president Trump described as ‘pure evil’, unleashed a hail of bullets on the 20,000-strong crowd from his 32nd-floor room at the resort with an arsenal of at least 19 guns.

Paddock, right, pictured with his brother Eric, left, in 2002

Paddock, aged 64, is a retired accountant whose relentless killing spree continued until he shot himself moments before a SWAT team blew open the door and stormed his sniper’s nest.

Ghetto Radio
    You might also like More from author
    Comments
    Loading...

    Follow Us @ghettoradio895