Larry Asego quits Radio Africa

Popular radio presenter Larry Asego has resigned from his job at Classic 105 after ten years of being on air.

Asego had a huge following on his show with co-host Nick Odhiambo who has since left the Radio Africa group owned station.

In a post on his Instagram Asego broke the news to his fans with a photo captioned “10 years later…it’s time!!! Its been a good run. Thank you for the opportunity.”

The presenter did not however disclose where next his journey will kick off.

His colleague Maina Kageni took the moment to wish him well saying “All the best brother, and remember, If you need me, I am just a phone call away.”

Asego has been among the top radio talents in the country who have managed to keep a huge following over the years.