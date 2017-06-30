Laikipia Senator GG Kariuki Is Dead

Laikipia Senator and veteran politician Godfrey Gitahi Kariuki, famously known as G.G. Kariuki, is dead.

Kariuki died this morning at a Nairobi hospital aged 79.

According to a close family member, the Senator was admitted at a city hospital after suffering some health complications.

The Laikipia Senator served as a Cabinet Minister in President Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Arap Moi’s governments.

He was also part of the first Parliament where he served as a Member of Parliament of Laikipia-Nanyuki.