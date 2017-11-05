L. Nakuru chopper crash victims laid to rest

Two victims of the Lake Nakuru chopper crash that happened two weeks ago will be buried today.

The two Antony Kipyegon,28, and the pilot, captain Apollo Malowa,34 were buried on Saturday.

Kipyegon was buried in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County and Malowa in Bondo, Siaya county.

Until his demise, Kipyegon was working for Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

Other victims Sam Gitau, John Mapozi and Veronica Muthoni are yet to be found after the crash on October 21.

Desperate family members and friends have been camping on the shores of the lake every day as search efforts continue.

They have been braving the scorching sun and sometimes heavy rains for the past two weeks.