Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
FEATUREDTRENDING

Kylie Jenner’s family reacts to pregnancy rumours

Kylie Jenner's family reacts to pregnancy rumours

By Ghetto Radio
0 99

CAITLYN Jenner has been left “shocked and disappointed” with daughter Kylie becoming pregnant.

The former Olympian is said to be concerned about Kylie – whose reported pregnancy was revealed last week – having a baby with rapper Travis Scott because the pair are not in a long-term committed relationship.

“Caitlyn was really shocked and disappointed to learn that Kylie is pregnant,” a source close to Caitlyn told Hollywood Life.

“She thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship.

Kylie Jenner with boyfriend Travis Scott. They have dated for months now.

“Obviously, Kylie has more than enough money to ensure that she can pay for help but Caitlyn still thinks that having a baby will take a huge toll on Kylie’s life.”

The source added that reality star Caitlyn would have preferred for Kylie to wait until she was older to have a baby.

“Caitlyn is concerned that Kylie and Travis really haven’t been dating very long, and that a baby will put a big strain on their relationship, but Kylie believes the opposite – that she and Travis will be together forever.”

There has been no official comment from any of the Kardashian or Jenner families about Kylie’s reported pregnancy.

Kylie spotted in baggy clothes over the weekend

 

Ghetto Radio
    You might also like More from author
    Comments
    Loading...

    Follow Us @ghettoradio895