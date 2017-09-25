Kylie Jenner’s family reacts to pregnancy rumours

CAITLYN Jenner has been left “shocked and disappointed” with daughter Kylie becoming pregnant.

The former Olympian is said to be concerned about Kylie – whose reported pregnancy was revealed last week – having a baby with rapper Travis Scott because the pair are not in a long-term committed relationship.

“Caitlyn was really shocked and disappointed to learn that Kylie is pregnant,” a source close to Caitlyn told Hollywood Life.

“She thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship.

“Obviously, Kylie has more than enough money to ensure that she can pay for help but Caitlyn still thinks that having a baby will take a huge toll on Kylie’s life.”

The source added that reality star Caitlyn would have preferred for Kylie to wait until she was older to have a baby.

“Caitlyn is concerned that Kylie and Travis really haven’t been dating very long, and that a baby will put a big strain on their relationship, but Kylie believes the opposite – that she and Travis will be together forever.”

There has been no official comment from any of the Kardashian or Jenner families about Kylie’s reported pregnancy.