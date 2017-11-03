Kush Tracey survives grisly road accident

Female rapper Kush Tracey is recuperating after she was involved in a road accident that left her car totally wrecked.

The accident happened just hours after the rapper wrapped up her new video shoot. The rapper said she is thanking God as she recuperates at home after surviving the shocking crash that left her with a few bruises after the car rolled before resting on its roof.

“Everything happened so fast and the next thing I was seeing was my car lying on its roof and my body hanging on there. The thing is that I hit a huge stone on the road and could no longer control the car. Thank God I had buckled,” she said.

A passer by who saw the whole incident rushed to her aid and she was pulled out of the wreckage.

“Lucky enough, somebody recognised me and shifty came to my aid. He helped me out of the wreckage and after I was offered first aid with medics confirming I was well, I was driven home,I must have been fatigued as I had been out in the field with my crew shooting my new video.” she added