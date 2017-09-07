Kuria Launches Manhunt for people who voted for Raila in Kiambu

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has launched a manhunt for persons who voted for Raila Odinga in the August polls.

In his Facebook post Kuria says he is looking for the 70,000 people who voted for Raila and the 200,000 who did not vote.

“Kiambu has spoken. They have said Wembe ni Ule Ule. Wangige and Kiambu people are seething with anger. 1 Million of their votes were cancelled by 4 people. But they are so ready to do it again. And even more. Manhunt is on tonight for the 200,000 people who did not vote and the 70,000 that voted for that other demon,” said Kuria.

Kuria’s statement has stirred sharp reactions on Social Media with majority of the people castigating his remarks.

His party leader, in an interview with Larry Madowo has stated that Kuria is out of

“Moses Kuria is out of order & I will not accept that kind of language,” said Tuju.