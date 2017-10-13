KOT ROAST SAUTI SOL OVER NASA REMARKS

Kenyan boy-band Sauti Sol is under fire after sharing a political statement on social media discrediting NASA and Jubilee political parties.

In a tweet, the group blasted the two main political outfits in the country saying that they are full of empty slogans that lack development records and data.

Kenyans on twitter (KOT) and political diehards took issues with the band telling them to keep to music and avoid politics. Another section of the online community lauded the group likening them to American rapper Eminem who recently did a rap song dissing American President Donald Trump.

The post so far has about 800 shares with over 2000 comments of political diehards affiliated to the two political factions lighting the comments section.



It seems the quartet is getting unwanted attention of late following their recent beef with King Kaka and now their political remarks.

Many netizens who took issue with their tweet went ahead to question their sexuality as well.

Here are some of the KOT reactions

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI