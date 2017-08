A man in Kondele, Kisumu County has stripped naked after NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga came out to dismiss the results being streamed on IEBC’s website.

The man who was captured in a video stripped naked and only remained with an underwear on the streets of Kisumu.

He is heard crying questioning the credibility of the results.

Raila is trailing to Uhuru by a margin of over one million votes as the number of polling stations tallied became lesser and lesser.