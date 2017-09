Matatu touts and drivers plying the Komarock route today held demonstrations after a child was knocked down by a Kayole matatu illegally plying the Komarock route.

The demonstrations that started at 6 am saw transport paralyzed in Komarock with the residents resulting to alternative means of transport like motorbikes.

Komarock resident Benson Ndeto says the operators now want the Kayole matatus to be stopped from plying the routes that are passing through estates due to their recklessness.