KNH nurses threaten to go on strike

Kenya National Hospital has now given the national government 48 hours to address their salary grievances failure to which they will go on strike.

Addressing journalist today the KNH nurses accused the government of sabotaging talks to sign their 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement.

Meanwhile the National Nurses Association of Kenya through its chairman Alfred Obengo has also called on the government to come on board and resolve the stalemate before country goes to the general elections.

Obengo says the matter should not be ignored as nobody knows how the outcome of the elections shall be.