Kisumu Youth disrupt meeting accusing guests of buying IDs

In Kisumu police fired teargas to disperse residents who stormed Jumuyia hotel on Wednesday.

This was response to claims that some people were buying IDs at the facility.

Residents hurled stones at the hotel smashing its windows.

A lady who was roughed up by a mob said they were at the hotel to advocate for peace ahead of the October 17 election.

Pastor Alice Owour of Deliverance Church said the attackers took her bag which had money, personal effects and a Bible.

She said they were locked up in the hotel for some time after the youths continued to throw stones.

The meeting by the Nyanza Women of Faith Network included people from Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kisumu and Siaya counties.