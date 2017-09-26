Kisumu residents disappointed with lack of tear gas in protests

A section of Kisumu residents have expressed disappointment in today’s demonstrations following lack of tear gas.

Kisumu residents who had taken to the streets of Kisumu to protest against the IEBC officials however police officers did not disperse them with tear gas as it is the tradition.

“Police have to come and send us away. That is when we will leave. We would also like to categorically say that protests without tear gas are not protests. We shall only leave after they have thrown the tear gas at us,” said the protesters.

“The tear gas has been bought with our taxes. We have paid taxes and the taxes must buy tear gas. And the tear gas must be thrown at us. As far as we are concerned protests must be finished by tear gas,” they said.

In Nairobi, police were however forced to throw tear gas to disperse both Jubilee and NASA supporters who were demonstrating.