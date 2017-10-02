Kisumu protesters pelt stones at police

NASA supporters in Kisumu county have engaged police in running battles during their anti IEBC demonstrations.

The youth lit tyres and barricaded roads bringing business in the city into a stand still.

Some demonstrators pelted stones at the police offices forcing the police to fire teargas to disperse them.

The police reportedly ran out of teargas forcing them to retreat to Kondele Police Station.

In Mathare and Kibra slums in Nairobi County, business was brought to a stand still with many people opting to stay indoors as the demonstrators took to the streets.

NASA has begun country wide demonstrations against IEBC in a bid to have officers believed to have bungled the August 8 elections fired.

The demonstrations are currently going on in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nairobi and other NASA strongholds.