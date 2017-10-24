Kisumu priest killed in night attack

A Catholic priest based in Kisumu Father Evans Juma Oduor is dead. A Catholic priest based in Kisumu Father Evans Juma Oduor is dead.

Father Oduor was found unconscious by good Samaritans near a sugarcane plantation at Chiga Market Centre in Muhoroni Sub-county, about 30 kilometres from his Nyabondo Convent Residence.

His burnt car was found some five kilometres away.

Father Oduor is famously known for telling off the Jubilee government against the killing of Luos in the demonstrations.

Police took him to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital where he died hours later.

“Our officers found the man unconscious and he could not speak. He could not be identified so he was booked at the hospital as an unknown patient. He had injuries on the face and hands, and we are still following up on leads that could help us investigate the issue,” said County Police Commander John Kamau.