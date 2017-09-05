King Kaka fires shots at Sauti Sol

Top Kenyan rapper King Kaka has fired shots at Sauti Sol accusing them of doing little to improve the Kenyan music industry.

On an interview with Radio Maisha, The Kaka Empire CEO singled out big names like Nameless, Redsan and Sauti sol for failing to grow the industry.

He said,“Sauti Sol are at the top. Hao ndio number one nawarespect, I give them total respect…but ni ukweli. Hawajasaidia industry,Tusinyimane, ukweli kuna wale wamesaidia lakini was sidhani.”

“Nameless pia ako kwa hiyo list. Redsan sasa hata hajasaidia, amesaidia Chameleone uko,” he added.

The rapper went on to praise Juacali for his contribution to the growth of Kenyan music industry, he said the King of Genge groomed the likes of Mejja thus helping to nurture new talent.