Kidero rejects Nairobi gubernatorial results

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has rejected election results terming them as fraudulent.

Kidero was defeated by Jubilee’s Mike Sonko who garnered over 800,000 votes against his 653,185.

Kidero has stated that he wants a fresh tally as well as scrutiny of all ballots cast in the city.

Kidero addressed the press accompanied by ODM Senator candidate Edwin Sifuna who is facing defeat by Jubilee’s Johnson Sakaja and women representative Esther Passaris.

Machakos gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti has rejected early results indicating incumbent Meanwhile Alfred Mutua is leading.

Meanwhile Kiambu Governor William Kabogo conceded defeat to Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu saying he will live to fight another day.