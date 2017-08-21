Kidero concedes defeat to Sonko

Outgoing Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero has finally conceded defeat to Mike Sonko.

Sonko who had initially refuted the results made a surprising about turn handing over power to Sonko and his deputy Polycarp Igathe.

Kidero consistently referred to Sonko as Nairobi Governor wishing him well and also alerting him of the hurdles he might face.

“To this end governor my only request is that you continue with some of the projects we started. Your government will be faced with tremendous challenges as mine did. The debt burden that we carried can anly be resolved by you. Let nobody discourage you, ” said Kidero.

“I ran an inter ethnic county government that incorporated everyone… It is my hope and prayer that the many projects we had started are completed,” said Kidero.

Newly elected Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his deputy Polycarp Igathe took oath of office Monday at Uhuru Park where he pledged to transform the face of the city.

Sonko’s moment to restore the lost glory of the city in the sun “You’ve had immense faith in me from the time you elected me as the MP for Makadara and later as your senator. I have never and will never take the confidence you’ve had in me for granted. On many occasions I have gone beyond the call of duty to serve and there will be no exception going forward,” said Sonko in his inauguration speech.