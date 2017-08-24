Kiambu voters impeaching their new women rep

Kiambu residents are apparently collecting signatures to block the swearing in of their newly elected women representative Gathoni wa Muchomba.

The former radio journalist apparently irked her supporters with her salary statement that seemed to ask for a pay rise even before she started the job.

“Asking for a payrise is not a crime considering i have heavily invested in human resource,” tweeted wa Muchomba.

Wa Muchomba’s tweet apparently did not go down well with Kiambu people who called her money hungry.

This further prompted a section of Kiambu people to start a campaign to collect signatures to recall their women representative describing her a s illegible.

Wa Muchomba has however defended herself stating that she was misquoted and her words twisted.

She has since apologized to the Kiambu people

# Decision2017 @ ntvkenya So Gathoni Wamuchomba went to Parliament to get paid??SAD!