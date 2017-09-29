Khaligraph Jones hits back at Eric Omondi (VIDEO)

Just days after Eric Omondi fired shots at Khaligraph telling him he owns a car he couldn’t fuel, the rapper has also taken to social media to hit back at him.

Their beef seems to have escalated with the rapper releasing a video to diss Omondi.

In the video, Khalighraph tells Eric Omondi that the only reason he is hated by sugar mummies is because he is thin and has the body of a construction worker. The rapper compares Omondi to spaghetti and says that the comedian should beef with the Githeri man if all he wants is relevance.

The beef began when the comedian claimed that Khalighraph was living off a certain sugar mummy who lives in Hurligham.

Khaligraph then asks Eric Omondi to try and eat and grow some fat so that sugar mummies can also fall for him.