Kenya’s ‘Serial’ eyewitness arrested

An eye witness who claimed to have seen the Lake Nakuru chopper crash and the road accident that killed Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru happen has been arrested.

Dennis Ngengi Muigai alias Andrew Kirangi alias Henry is being held at Juja Police Station for impersonating a police and military intelligence officer.

Muigai first appeared a day after a helicopter crash killed five people in Lakuru Nakuru posing as a ‘state pilot’.

Dennis told a television crew that he was a friend and colleague of the pilot of the ill-fated helicopter, Captain Apollo Malowa.

Malowa died in the crash and was buried on Saturday. Sixteen days later, Dennis said he witnessed the accident that claimed the life of the Nyeri Governor and left his driver and bodyguard wounded.