Kenya’s DJ Mochi joins WNBA and NFL teams as official deejay

A few months ago we brought you the story of a young Kenyan engineering student taking the entertainment industry by a storm in the United states. (https://www.ghettoradio.co.ke/meet-young-kenyan-engineer-taking-entertainment-industry-u-s-storm/)

The story of Anne Mochi aka Deejay MochiBaybee’s rise to fame in a foreign country has been an inspiration to many especially those in her age bracket.

Today Mochi becomes the second Kenyan to join the Women’s Nationa Basketball Association’s team of entertainers as an official team deejay for Lynx.

Mochi Took to social media to share the good news with her fans who left her their congratulatory messages.

She will be working with Generation Now entertainment one of the popular entertainment companies in the US.

The comapny is currently working with teams like NBA’s Timberwolves, WNBA’s Lynx and the Minnesota National Football league’s Vikings.

Mochi joins the likes of Kenyan Deejay poison Ivy who also joined the list of NBA’s official entertainers last year.