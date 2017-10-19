Kenyans take up hilarious Jimmy Wanjigi challenge

Kenyans online amused many after they started a trending topic dubbed Jimmy Wanjigi challenge.

Jimmy Wanjigi surfaced on Wednesday, October 18 to the public after about 72 hours of being under siege and fr the first time, paraded his wife Irene Nzisa to the public.

When her man was set to address the press, Mrs Wanjigi stood close to him holding him tightly in her arms.

This amused many Kenyans who decided to remake the moment for fan. In the past Kenyans have done similar challenge to remake funny moments captured on the lens such as the Raila and Museveni challenge.

Renown personalities such as Swaleh Mudoe and Larry Madowo were not left out of the fun this time round. Well, let’s just say the internet is never a dull world especially in KOT.

Check out some of the hilarious posts.