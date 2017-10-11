Kenyans react to Raila’s withdrawal from October elections

The withdrawal of NASA presidential candidate Hon Raila Odinga has aroused mixed reactions among the public.

A section of the citizens purportedly NASA supporters do not show disappointment in their leader’s action saying they support the move and still have faith in Raila Odinga.

The NASA supporters say they will not vote and they are waiting on Raila Odinga to show them the next move. They said just like their leader they do not have faith in the IEBC.

However some people with businesses are not happy with the move saying they are worried their sources of livelihood will be altered.