Kenyans pay tribute to heroine who died saving her colleagues from fire

Kenyans have taken to their social media to pay tribute to the young heroin who died after suffering burns while trying to save her colleagues from a fire incident at the Moi Girls High School.

Mary Njengo Mokaya suffered 66 per cent burns in a fire that burnt down her school dormitory on Saturday.

Mokaya with her colleague June Chepkemboi fought to rescue tens of their colleagues from a deadly fire that broke out at Moi Girls School in Nairobi and one of them tragically paid for it with her own life.