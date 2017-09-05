Kenyans pay tribute to heroine who died saving her colleagues from fire

Kenyans have taken to their social media to pay tribute to the young heroin who died after suffering burns while trying to save her colleagues from a fire incident at the Moi Girls High School.
Mary Njengo Mokaya suffered 66 per cent burns in a fire that burnt down her school dormitory on Saturday.
Mokaya with her colleague June Chepkemboi fought to rescue tens of their colleagues from a deadly fire that broke out at Moi Girls School in Nairobi and one of them tragically paid for it with her own life.
Fellow students say that Mary woke up and saw one of the beds on fire, she took her own blanket and moved to the decker that was at the middle of the cubicle and tried putting out the fire while screaming orders to her sleeping classmates to wake up and escape.
“When all of us were safely out of danger, a determined Meg decided to rush to the dormitory on the top floor to wake up the rest of the girls,” said one of the girls.
Another student said that while Mary was busy waking up the rest of the girls the whole institution was plunged into darkness owing to a power blackout.