Kenyans demand Kuria be investigated over Msando post

Kenyans on Twitter are now demanding that Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria be investigated over an online slur against the deceased IEBC ICT manager Chris Msando.

Early on Monday, Mr Kuria reportedly posted a picture of himself pointing at a vehicle – a grey Land Rover Discovery – believed to be that of Mr Msando, which was found parked in Roysambu, Nairobi.

In the post Kuria alleged that Msando was in the apartment with a female companion as opposed to reports that he has been missing.

Controversial Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has sparked a storm over an online slur against a slain electoral agency officer.

Kuria has since deleted the Facebook post from his account.