Kenyans angered by the Standard headlines on Sunday

Kenyans expressed their anger with Standard Newspaper over selective message to different target markets. The headline for the daily in Kisumu on Sunday August 6th was totally different with the same copy of the Standard that was sold in Nyeri.

After Nasa and Jubilee held their last rallies in Nairobi and Nakuru respectively, The Standard came up with different headlines to appease both Nasa and Jubilee followers and assure them both their candidates were winning.

“Raila smells victory” Sunday Standard’s headline for its copies sold in Western and Nyanza Counties

“Uhuru smells victory” Sunday Standard’s headline for its copies sold in Central Counties.”

The selective headline infuriated Kenyans on social media who blasted the Standard for making profit at the expense of truth and accuracy.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) claimed that the Standard was fanning ethnic tension telling both Nasa and Jubilee supporters both their candidates were winning.

KOT accused the media house of inciting political instability.