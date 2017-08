Kenyan woman hits the streets looking for a husband

A Kenyan woman has caused a stir online after hitting the streets of Nairobi looking for a husband.

The 28 year old woman who is readily draped in a white dress complete with a veil held a placard written, “Need for a husband. Pris Nyabura. I have a girl child aged seven years.”

The woman hit the streets in tow with her seven year old daughter who was also dressed in a white dress.

Is there a scarcity of husbands in Kenya?