Kenyan music boss restrained in Tanzania

Candy ‘n’ Candy Records boss Joe Kariuki was arrested in Tanzania on July 2nd 2017 and has been under the watchful eye of Tanzanian authorities ever since.

Kariuki was apprehended in Longido District for defrauding a certain Yusuf Mohamed cash amounting to Tsh. 300 million (Ksh. 13.9 million)

He was arraigned in an Arusha court which threw out his fraud case but Tanzanian police immediately re-arrested him outside the courthouse.

“Baada ya kufikishwa mahakamani shauri lake lilifutwa juzi kisha polisi walimkamata nje ya mahakama na kumpeleka kituo cha polisi Longido ambako anashikiliwa,” Joe Kariuki’s lawyer John Malya said in an interview.

Malya said police told him that another victim had stepped forth with new evidence and that his client’s case would be reopened.

The millionaire Kenyan music mogul got sick while under the custody of Tanzanian police and was admitted at a hospital in Arusha under tight security from the police.

Tanzanian news outlets report that Joe Kariuki is still admitted in hospital even though none elaborates on his state of health.

