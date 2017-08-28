Kenyan ladies new craze, NASA hot shot lawyer #Otibae (PHOTOS)

Just a few days after the Chilobae craze by Kenyan ladies died down, the fisilets’ thirst now seems to have shifted to another victim.

NASA lawyer Otiende Amollo who is making presentation on the Raila Odinga’s petition at the Supreme Court is now the new fascination of the fisilets.

“He is tall, dark and handsome, eloquent, confident, soft spoken and to top it up he oozes law like the pro he is and has mastered the constitution. He is my #Otibae” commented one social media user.

“Otiende Amollo’s white hair is sexy,” added another

Otiende Amollo is the newly elected Rarieda MP, he is also the brother to former Ruraka MP Elizabeth Ongoro.