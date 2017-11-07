Kenyan athlete banned for 4 years

Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong of Kenya has been banned four years for using the banned blood-booster EPO.

Sumgong’s ban was announced by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, which ruled Sumgong ineligible from April 3.

The Rio gold medalist failed a Feb. 28 out-of-competition test. She declined to have her backup “B″ sample tested.

Sumgong argued at a tribunal that she tested positive for EPO after seeking treatment at a Kenyan hospital for an ectopic pregnancy.

She said she was given a blood transfusion and other unknown medication by an unidentified doctor.

The anti-doping agency rejected the explanation after Sumgong failed to provide documents relating to her visit to the hospital.

Sumgong was the first Kenyan woman to win the Olympic marathon.

