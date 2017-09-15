Kenyan artiste openly credits witchcraft to his success

Mombasa based singer Susumila whose music has dominated local airwaves has shocked many of his fans while promoting his soon to drop new track.

It is alleged that the singer is set to drop a new song dubbed Tawire in praise of the Illuminati cult for his wealth and fame.

Tawire which is set to drop in two weeks,has left bloggers from the coast speculating its content since it is a phrase commonly used by witchdoctors.

He goes on to use words like Subihan in the song which are names used to describe ghosts.

In the song Susumila praises the cult for helping him get a car, beautiful women, and fame.

However, when contacted by one of the media houses,he brushed off the claims saying; “I work hard. I’m very consistent in my work, I push my music a lot.”

This is not the first time the coastal singer has been associated with the Illuminati cult.