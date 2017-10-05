Kenya withdraws from the u17 Women World Cup Qualifiers

Kenya has withdrawn her participation from the upcoming qualifiers for the U17 Women’s World Cup.

The move has been necessitated by the federation’s incapacity to raise a team as the qualifiers are scheduled to commence at a time when most students will be in school preparing for their end of year exams.

“We have written to FIFA and CAF informing them of our situation,” said FKF CEO Robert Muthomi.

“As you are aware, we were scheduled to play Ethiopia between October 13 and 15, 2017, however following consultations with the schools and Ministry of Education officials, we have decided to withdraw our participation to allow players ample time to prepare and sit for their exams, which we also find crucial for their development,” explained Mr. Muthomi.

The preliminary round that is scheduled for October has attracted ten nations, all battling it out for a first round spot.