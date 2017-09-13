Kenya is now “off-the-hook” in terms of Anti-doping”- Hassan Wario

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

A number of 6 athletes selected to represent Kenya in the Sanlam Cape town Marathon have received the national flag today from Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and the Arts Dr. Hassan Wario ahead of the premier event this weekend

Addressing the media earlier today at Sanlam Kenya head office, Wario has promised to reward the first 3 Kenyans athletes out of the six athletes who will represent Kenya in Sanlam Capetown Marathon in South Africa

Wario said that the Kenyan athlete who will secure position one at the end of the race will receive Ksh. 1 million, the second to bag Ksh. 500,000 and the whoever will secure position three will receive Ksh. 250,000 from the ministry of sports

However, Wario added that Kenya is now ‘off the anti- doping hook’ and he also went ahead and called upon all Kenyan athletes to focus on their fitness on the pitch and avoid any sporting cartel who will ask them to use drugs to hasten their muscles, in order to secure the image of the Kenyan nation in the athletics world

On the other hand, Duncan Maiyo, who is one of the athletes has promised that the team is going to give out it’s level best to win as many medals as possible for the Kenyan nation