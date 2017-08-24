KENYA TO HOST CHAN

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has dismissed claims of Kenya’s inability to host African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Mwendwa expressed his confidence in hosting the Chan games which are scheduled for January 12 to February 4th 2018.

He said that the renovations of the stadia will begin by the time CAF will be coming to assess in 3 weeks’ time.

Mwendwa says that the five stadiums, Kasarani Stadium, Nyayo Stadium, Machakos Stadium, Kip Keino stadium in Eldoret and Kinoru stadium in Meru are undergoing renovations.

Mwendwa further added that they have signed contracts to have the stadia renovated in about 14 weeks.

KINOGU REGINAH

and

MELDRICK SAKANI