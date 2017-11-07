Kenya Football Welfare Association partners Fight Lupus Kenya

Fight Lupus Kenya(FLK) together with Kenya Football Welfare Association(KEFWA) have organized an event on 25th November at Utalii grounds to create awareness on lupus disease.

Rose Wanja co-finder of FLK and also a victim says she has suffered for 7 years that’s why she would like to be a part of the awareness.

She says that the condition drains one energy and mimics other diseases like malaria and women aged 15-35 years are most likely to suffer.

Nick Kimanthi the founder of FLK maintains that minimal attention is given to lupus in Kenya leading them to come up with the organization where they have done a research in 6 hospitals and more than 2000 patients have the disease.

“Inflammatory disease,kidney problems,fatigue are some of the challenges that i undergo”,says rose.

“ Thirty two football teams will be attending the event where tag of war ,seven aside football will be among the games to be played during the day. Bouncing castle will also be there for children to enjoy themselves”,confirms Rose

The FLK used sports to create awareness because football brings people together as a crowd,so they will be able to pass the information to people.

Author: Gajuju

