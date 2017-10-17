Kenya draws rivals Uganda , South Africa and Canada for Dubai 7s

Kenya Sevens Rugby team Shujaa have been pooled in a tricky Pool alongside champions South Africa, Canada and neighbours Uganda for the Dubai Sevens in December.

Shujaa finished a disappointing 12th overall in the 2016-2107 season and the team will targeting an improvement during the season opener in the Arabian gulf.

Uganda are the recently crowned African 7s champions and some of their key players are currently playing in our local sevens circuit.

A 28-man provisional squad is expected to be named next week at the conclusion of the Dala Sevens, the final leg of the national Sevens circuit.

Shujaa are due to take part in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia in April and the Rugby World Cup in San Fransisco, USA in July next year.

Pool ‘B’ will have England, Scotland, France and Spain; Pool ‘C’ has Fiji, Australia, Wales and Russia while Pool ‘D’ comprise New Zealand, USA, Argentina and Samoa.