Kenya Commercial Bank gears up for 2017 Inter -Banks Games

KCB Bank have stepped up their preparations for 2017 inter-bank competition at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies. All KCB board game stars were present for training at Kencom ahead of the crunch meeting with the 26 other competitors.

The bank will field teams in soccer, basketball, golf, chess, checkers scrabble, snooker, athletics and swimming.

KCB team Captain Haji Mohammed is optimistic of great victories this year adding that the teams have been practising hard since July this year.

“All the teams are now firmly established and we have to qualify for various knockout stages, we have learnt a lot

KCB chess team comprises of Martin Gichia, Isaac Babu, Zachariah Njuguna, Michael Nzovu, Vincent Owour and James Nzau. The chess team will face a daunting task in Saturday when they play their bitter rivals equity bank and cop bank at KCB sports club on Saturday.

“KCB chess team has had a prolific season and we will be hoping to continue with the winning streak when the games start, we have two new players who have vast experience in major tournaments “said Babu Isaac.

KCB soccer team has won two matches already edging out NIC 3-1 and DTB 2-0 at a clash played on Tuesday with goals from Peter Sawe. The team will face Chase Bank at 3pm on Saturday this weekend.

Meanwhile the official opening ceremony for the Inter Bank games 2017 will be held this Saturday 11th November 2017 at the KSMS from 0830 hrs.