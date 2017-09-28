Kelele Takatifu splits up

Has Kenya’s favourite gospel band Kelele Takatifu called it quits?

Rumours are rife that the duo is no longer working together as a brief conversation leaked online of Moji promoting his new single.

The song which was produced by Saint_P and directed by Dambiz currently has 720 views on YouTube and surprisingly still maintains the usual kelele takatifu afro beat feel.

The duo is yet confirmed that they have indeed split and it is still not clear whether the duo’s other half Didi is also working on a solo project.

The song which was released yesterday talks of the goodness of Christ and dancing in the presence of Christ. Watch the video below.