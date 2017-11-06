KCSE candidates commence exam!

Form four Candidates on Monday commenced their national examination amid stringent measures put in place by Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to curb cheating.

The exams which end on November 29, are being administered in 9,350 centres countrywide.

In an effort to stamp out cases of irregularities synonymous with past national exams, the exams body spelt out tough guidelines that saw significant drop in overall students’ performance last year.

Knec chair Prof George Magoha said they will be administered under strict guidelines meant to curb cheating.