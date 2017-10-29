Kandara MP in hot soup after assaulting IEBC Returning Officer – VIDEO

A video of a fracas between Kandara MP Alice Wahome and a returning officer over changes to Form 34B for the constituency has surfaced.

The video shows Wahome and Constituency RO Martin Malonza pushing and pulling after he allegedly refused to allow Wahome and her agents sign the form.

The MP is seen pulling the Constituency returning officer to apparently change some information on the forms at the Ng’araria Girls Secondary School tallying centre.

The RO, Malonza, said Wahome confronted him outside the tallying centre when he was about to take the results to Bomas of Kenya, the national tallying centre.

The DPP has in the meantime called for investigations and arrest of the MP following the incident.