Kamba leaders want Kalonzo given Prime Minister position

A section of kamba leaders is rooting for NASA deputy leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be considered for the position of Prime minister in the jubilee government.

Addressing the media Former Kitui North MP Joe Mutambu says they are willing to lobby the position for him because Kambas in NASA felt left out during the making of NRM.

The leaders stated that Kambas in NASA coalition are being given raw deals and are calling them to stage a walk over to Jubilee party.

The leaders termed the debate by NASA on secession as premature and irresponsible which may lead to civil war and instability.

They also urged Kenyans to resist any attempts aimed to draw people from the government.