Kabogo’s new life after losing to Waititu (VIDEO)

Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo seems to be enjoying life after the August elections.

Kabogo who conceded defeat to his arch rival Ferdinand Waititu yesterday charmed the hearts of Kiambu people after he abandoned his armoured vehicle and took a ride in his super bike.

Kbogo first unveiled his superbike in 2013 when Kiambu county played host to the first ever superbike race (In East and Central Africa).