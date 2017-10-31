K.C.P.E Exams kick off countrywide

KCPE exams have kicked off on a smooth note despite the political tension in the country.

Speaking to ghetto radio the KCPE supervisor of Pumwani primary school Mrs. Jane Gumo said the process in her station started smoothly and pupils are sitting their exams as expected.

She commended the education and interior security CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i for the efforts he has made to ensure that pupils sit for their national exams without interference.

The school heads of different primary schools in Nairobi have also confirmed that their pupils are doing their exams peacefully and they hope that the whole exam process will be successful.

They have called on the leaders and Kenyans as a whole to embrace peace and let the children exercise their right to education.