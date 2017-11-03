K.C.P.E Candidates give birth amidst exams

Three candidates sitting this year’s KCPE examinations in Bomet County have given birth.

The three delivered their babies at Longisa County Referral Hospital where they were admitted before they sat the first paper.

The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Ronald Kibet, said one of the female candidates give birth on the eve of the examination’s rehearsal while the second candidate delivered her baby at the start of the examination.

The third one gave birth after the last examination paper of day one.

They were discharged from the hospital upon completion of their exams.