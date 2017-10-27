Jullie Gichuru releases a rap video

Former television news anchor Julie Gichuru released a video paraphrasing the words of American rapper DMX’S Lord give me a sign song praying for Kenya.

Gichuru uploaded the video just hours after she faced the wrath of Kenyans on twitter after she said she would wake up early to go and vote.

In her tweet Gichuru wrote “early to bed, early to rise to cast my vote. A right my grandparents struggled for. Have a blessed night sweet Kenya. God never sleeps.”

The tweet elicited mixed reactions from various Kenyans some who praised her while most dug too deep into the tweet.

Gichuru however redeemed herself to her fans when after voting she uploaded a video donning a baseball cap with the Kenyan flag singing a prayer for Kenya.

She sang through the second paragraph of the popular DMX song that says “I really need talk to you, Lord Since the last time we talked the walk has been hard,Now I know you haven’t left me, but I feel like I’m aloneI’m a big boy now, but I’m still not grown And I’m still going through it, pain and the hurt Soaking up trouble like rain in the dirt And I know only I can stop the rain with just the mention of my savior’s name, in the name of Jesus Devil, I rebuke you, for what I go through Been trying to make me do what I used to,But all that stops right here,As long as the Lord’s in my life I will have no fear,I will know no pain from the light to the dark,I will no show no shame, spit it right from the heart

Cause it’s right from the start, you held me down,And ain’t nothing they can tell me now. Lord, give me a sign!”

She paraphrased the wording slightly and turned it into a prayer for the Nation.

Julie joins the long list of celebrities who have taken to social media to pray for Kenya and call for peace in the country during this election period.