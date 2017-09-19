Jubilee supporters demonstrate outside Supreme Court

Hundreds of Jubilee supporters are demonstrating outside the Supreme Court following media reports that accused two supreme court judges of having links with NASA coalition.

The demonstrators accused the judges of “stealing” President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in the August 8 election.

They carried placards calling the Judiciary an evil society further calling for for a recount of the votes.

A petitioner has filed a petition at the Supreme Court asking for the ouster of Supreme Court Judge Pholimena Mwilu and Justice Isaac Lenaola of meeting and communicating with NASA before delivering their ruling that annulled Uhuru’s win.