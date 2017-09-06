Jubilee rejects IEBC’s new elections team

Jubilee has rejected the new team named by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to conduct the October 17 polls claiming that they are partisan.

Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju named nine people including the team project coordinator Marijan Hussein Marija, Salome Oyugi, Chrispine Owiye Joseph Ayatta.

“We have received credible information that in the list, there are people known to be partisan,” he said on Wednesday.

Others are Joyce Euom, Tabitha Mutemi, Limus Onyango and Caroline Manyange.