Jubilee Party to use MPs as agents in elections

The Jubilee Party has rolled out a new strategy aimed at ensuring the electoral commission abides by the law in managing the tallying and transmission of results at the October 26 presidential elections.

The party will deploy its 138 MPs as its chief agents in their constituencies while those who contested on the party’s ticket and lost will play the same role in zones where the President’s party does not have representatives.

MPs who attended the meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto at State House on Tuesday said they were told they would in addition to being President Kenyatta’s chief agents at the constituency have the mandate to appoint agents, coordinate them, arrange for their training and supervise their work on Election Day.

The MPs were also told that the party would have a lawyer in every constituency and an ICT-conversant person to guide them as they go about overseeing the work of the IEBC as agents and ensuring everything is done properly.