Jubilee optimistic cases challenging Uhuru’s poll victory will be thrown out

Jubilee party is optimistic the Supreme Court will throw out the three cases challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s October 26 repeat poll victory, according to Tourism CS Najib Balala.

He said the cases filed by former Kilome MP Harun Mwau, and activists Njonjo Mue and Khelef Khalif do not hold water.

According to The Star, Mue is the chairperson of International Commission of Jurists and Khalif is the chairperson of the NGO Muslim of Human Rights (Muhuri).

But he noted that it is absolutely right for the three petitioners to go to court because it is enshrined in the constitution.

The CS was speaking at Mama Ngina Girls’ secondary school where he had gone to witness the administering of the KCSE examination to the 174 candidates in that school.